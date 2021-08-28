Cancel
Shawano County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Shawano by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Shawano A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR BROWN...SOUTH CENTRAL OCONTO...NORTHEASTERN OUTAGAMIE AND EASTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 807 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pulaski to 6 miles northwest of Green Bay to 8 miles north of Kaukauna, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Green Bay around 810 PM CDT. Bellevue Town around 815 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Bay Shore Park and Denmark. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

