Powell County conducts three inquests into state prison deaths

A Powell County jury on Thursday found the Montana State Prison was not at fault in the separate deaths of three inmates. All three inmates died by their own conduct, although only one meant to die by suicide, the jury found. Coroner's inquests are required when a person has died in a custodial setting, like Montana State Prison, but the death was not caused by a diagnosed disease or medical condition. Powell County Attorney Kathryn McEnery presented the evidence to the jury as the county coroner, Heather Gregory, presided over each proceeding.