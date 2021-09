MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Wild horse gathering operations continued for the second day on Friday, just outside of the Bureau of Land Management’s herd management area near the Sand Wash Basin. (credit: CBS) The overall goal is to capture 786 horses and of that, around 50 will be returned to the basin. Officials say which will be returned depends on many factors. Those returned will not be the spry young ones- it all depends on age, genetic line, and confirmation of health. The number remaining will be around 162, the lowest appropriate management level deemed by the BLM. “Once we’re down to the...