Colts' Sam Ehlinger: Suffers knee injury

Ehlinger has been ruled out of Friday's preseason game at Detroit due to a knee injury, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. After Carson Wentz underwent foot surgery in early August, Ehlinger entered into a competition with Jacob Eason to be the Colts' starting QB in Week 1 in the event Wentz remained in recovery mode. While Wentz since has progressed through his rehab quicker than expected, Ehlinger remained in the mix to be the No. 2. However, Ehlinger limped off the field at the end of the first half Friday and won't return. The Colts likely won't reveal the severity of his knee injury until postgame.