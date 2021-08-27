The Property Taxes & Revenue Expenditures Study Committee Holds First Interim Meeting

The Property Taxes and Revenue Expenditures Study Committee held its first interim meeting on Friday, August 27, in Boise. Information about the interim committee including committee members, agenda topics and materials (coming soon) can be found here. The interim committee listened to an update from the State Controller’s Office regarding the implementation of House Bill 73, creating a local government budget repository, alternative appraisal methodologies, local government fund balances as well as a general discussion on ways to provide property-tax relief. Below is a summary of what was discussed.