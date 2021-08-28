Plow Boys Cruise Night In Downtown Hope Saturday Night

Plow Boys Cruise Night attracted even the youngest of fans when the car club hosted its night of family entertainment in downtown Hope Saturday night. Cars and trucks of all kinds visited Main Street for motor enthusiasts to admire. Families strolled up and down the block enjoying the antiques and modern alike while classic rock and pop music played in the background. When automobile aficionados needed a break, they could pop in Tailgaters for an award-winning Applewood Smoked Bacon Cheeseburger. Plow Boys Club President Hunter Johnson shared with SWARK.Today the motivation behind these monthly events. “Those who love cars can come out and see something unusual and different each month,” said Johnson. “We have had people bring cars from as far as Shreveport and even Mena. Plus, we want to give families a safe, friendly environment to bring their children and enjoy a night out.”