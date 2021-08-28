AFC Notes: Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders
Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater said he was very excited to be named the team’s starting quarterback and is looking forward to his opportunity. “It was very exciting,” Bridgewater said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s official site. “I’m just happy that I get an opportunity. I’m happy that I get to continue to lead and be the same guy that I am today, and the same guy that I was yesterday. It’s an opportunity for us to continue to grow as a team, and I’m looking forward to that.”nfltraderumors.co
