AFC Notes: Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

The Denver Broncos have a chance to upgrade the roster through waiver claims. Here are some players they should seriously consider. The Denver Broncos have cut their roster down to 53 players with very few surprises among the initial cuts. As fascinating as it is to watch all of these roster moves unfold for teams to set their initial groups of 53, it’s even more fascinating to see the fallout on the day after when teams put in waiver claims, set their practice squads, and make even more moves before the regular season gets underway.