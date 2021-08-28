Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

MT WFO GLASGOW Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 8 days ago

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern. Garfield County through 700 PM MDT... At 627 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17. miles south of Sand Springs, or 38 miles southwest of Jordan, moving. east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Wind Gust#Special Weather Statement#Wfo Glasgow Warnings#Mt#Lat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
New Orleans, LAWDSU

Heat Advisory Sunday, watching the Tropics

NEW ORLEANS — Another Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s and heat index values will be between 100 and 105 degrees. Rain chances are low at 20%. Rain chances start to rise next week as we watch...
Montana StateKULR8

MT Glasgow MT Zone Forecast

————— 805 FPUS55 KGGW 052048. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for tonight, Labor Day, Monday night, and Tuesday. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR. FORT PECK LAKE... .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the mid. 50s. West...
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Yuma County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Yuma County through 100 AM MDT At 1230 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southeast of Lone Star, or 12 miles north of Yuma, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Yuma County County, including the following locations... Clarkville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EnvironmentKULR8

WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

————— 832 FPUS53 KUNR 051647. .THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Hazy through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up...
EnvironmentKULR8

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast

————— 795 FPUS55 KBOI 050856. Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon. Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Labor Day. .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 88. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows 43 to 54. .LABOR DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 89. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke....
Salt Lake City, UTKULR8

WY Salt Lake City UT Zone Forecast

————— 146 FPUS55 KSLC 050850. This is an automatically-generated product based on a. representative point or points within each forecast zone. The. forecast may not be representative of the exact location you are. interested in. For a more specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/slc and. (1) click a location on the...
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 211 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Lea County This includes the following streams and drainages Monument Draw.
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Catron, Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 13:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Catron; Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Socorro County in central New Mexico Eastern Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 132 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated slow-moving thunderstorms producing very heavy rain along the west slopes of the San Mateo Mountains along State Road 52 near the Socorro and Sierra county line. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Socorro and Eastern Catron Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Catron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Catron The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 208 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated slow-moving thunderstorms producing very heavy rain just northeast of Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument. The storms were drifting toward the south-southwest. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Catron County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grant, Luna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Grant; Luna The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico North Central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses including NM-61, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of East Central Grant and North Central Luna Counties including City of Rocks State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Hudspeth County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Hudspeth The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Hudspeth County in western Texas * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 358 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Hudspeth County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Billings, MTKULR8

WY Billings MT Zone Forecast

————— 162 FPUS55 KBYZ 052032. Zone Forecast Product for South Central and Southeast Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for the rest of today, tonight, and Labor Day. WYZ198-061100- Northeast Bighorn Mountains- Including the city of Burgess Jct. 231 PM MDT Sun Sep 5 2021. .REST OF...

Comments / 0

Community Policy