Zara Rutherford knows a thing or two about calculated risks. She’s also very familiar with the exhilarating feeling of a plane peeling away from the earth. The 19-year-old and her younger brother, Mack, were introduced to aviation very early on, as their English father, Samuel, 49, and Belgian mother, Beatrice, 51, flew planes around the world on the behalf of clients – they still do – returning their aircraft to a designated base or moving them around for maintenance.