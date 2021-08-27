Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Panthers

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCowboys OT Tyron Smith and LB Leighton Vander Esch are not practicing due to a non-COVID-19 related illness. (Calvin Watkins) Michael Gehlken points out that Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott‘s $12.4 million salary for 2021 is fully guaranteed after agreeing to a restructured deal. Gehlken adds Elliott’s new contract ties him...

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Giants#American Football#Nfc#Wr#Panthers Hc#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Have Claimed A New Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys cut a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday in Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. As a result, Cooper Rush was the only backup quarterback listed on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. It didn’t take very long for the Cowboys to add another signal-caller to their roster, though....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLNBC Sports

Mike McCarthy on Cam Newton: We’re “very excited” about our QB group

The Cowboys claimed Will Grier off of waivers on Wednesday to give them another quarterback to go with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, but another former Panthers signal caller was the subject of a question for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday. Many have suggested the Cowboys could use...
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn't happy with John Harbaugh after suffering serious injury

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn’t happy with his head coach. He may not be saying anything about it directly at the moment, but the second-year running back out of Ohio State certainly isn’t being too secretive about it. Dobbins sustained a serious injury in Baltimore’s final preseason game of 2021 against...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Tony Romo Has Officially ‘Lost His Mind’

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo gave a ringing endorsement of New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson earlier this week. But not everyone sees eye-to-eye with the well-renowned CBS analyst. For instance, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd said that Romo has “officially lost his mind” after claiming that Wilson could...
NFLAOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cam Newton Called Out For His Mac Jones Nickname

Weeks ago, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton came up with a nickname for rookie quarterback Mac Jones, dubbing him “Mac and Cheese”. But one analyst doesn’t seem to like Newton’s name choice. Appearing on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin, NFL analyst Bart Scott admonished Newton for giving Jones a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Make Decision On Ezekiel Elliott’s Contract

The Dallas Cowboys have strong odds to win the NFC East this year and potentially make a deep playoff run. But they don’t have a perfect roster right now, and they’ve made an interesting contract decision with star running back Ezekiel Elliott to give themselves a boost. According to ESPN’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy