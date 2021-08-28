Observation: Perriman Struggles, RB's Impress, Sewell's Education Continues

The Detroit Lions took the opportunity in the first half of their preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts to showcase several members of the roster on the lower end of the depth chart.

After a rough opening series, backup quarterback Tim Boyle and the offensive line led the offense on a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ate up 7:45 in the first quarter. The drive was capped off by a 15-yard touchdown reception by Quintez Cephus.

In that opening drive for the Lions, the offense secured one first down prior to Kwity Paye beating left tackle Tyrell Crosby to force the football loose. Right tackle Penei Sewell was also beaten badly by Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay.

Per the Lions radio broadcast, Boyle reportedly suffered an injury to his throwing hand. He tried a few bandages to limit the bleeding, but the attempts were unsuccessful prior to the next offensive drive.

After Boyle's exit, backup David Blough entered the game for the Lions' third offensive series. Sewell also left the game after two possessions.

Wideout Breshad Perriman came into the game needing to put together a quality performance after a rather tame training camp.

Unfortunately, there were two passes thrown his way that should have been secured that were put on the turf.

Late in the first half, Blough led the offense on a 14-play, 65-yard scoring drive that culminated in a fourth down touchdown run of one yard by Godwin Igwebuike.

The Lions went into the half with the 14-9 lead. The Colts will have possession when the second half begins.

Notes

To start the game, Lions' special teams starters were introduced as they ran out of the tunnel.

Lions starting offensive line: LT Tyrell Crosby, LG Tommy Kraemer, C Evan Brown, RG Logan Stenberg, RT Penei Sewell.

The wife of David Blough, Olympian Melissa Gonzalez, received a huge ovation at Ford Field when she was shown on the big screen.

Igwebuike had a 37-yard kickoff return following the Colts field goal drive early in the second quarter.

Lions were able to convert 7-of-9 third downs in the first half.

Offensive lineman Dan Skipper was carted off the field late in the first half after suffering an apparent leg injury.

Running back Jermar Jefferson had 11 carries for 43 yards.

