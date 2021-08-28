New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Gerrit Cole vs. Sean Manaea

The Yankees are playing some must-watch baseball at the moment. They jumped out to an early lead last night thanks to a six-run early inning barrage, but the A’s fought all the way back to tie it. At the beginning of the season, a sense of doom might have crept in as the Yankees’ lead evaporated. However, there is just a different feel around the team, with the belief that they can and will win every game — and that’s exactly what happened. The Yankees will carry that belief into tonight’s contest as they go for their 13th win on the trot.