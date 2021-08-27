Nobles County releases another new COVID-29 case update
Nobles County’s COVID Incident Command Team released a new COVID-19 update Friday morning. Tawn Hall, the county’s emergency management director, noted in a press release that with the start of school on the horizon, and COVID-19 numbers continuing to grow, the county will start offering the numbers more frequently to ensure the most accurate information possible. The Incident Command Team intends to send updated reports on Wednesdays and Fridays, Hall said. The reports will continue to reflect reported numbers from the day prior.www.myradioworks.net
Comments / 0