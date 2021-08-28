Cancel
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Ordered By Netflix

By Matt Singer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The motto of the Cobra Kai dojo is “Strike first. Strike hard. No mercy.” It feels like this news is very much in keeping with that slogan: Months before Cobra Kai Season 4 has even debuted, Netflix has already renewed the show for a fifth season. The official Cobra Kai...

