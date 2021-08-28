A Marine posted a video calling out senior leaders in Afghanistan. He was relieved of command.

"To the American leadership. Very Respectfully," the Marine battalion commander captioned the video. On Thursday - several hours after the attack in Kabul that killed at least 170 people, including 13 U.S. service members - Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller sat in full uniform before his military vest and helmet and recorded himself as in a rebuke of U.S. senior leaders in Afghanistan. He posted the 4:45 minute video to Facebook.