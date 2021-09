An estimated 178 million people in the United States are missing at least one tooth. Dental Implants are becoming the replacement of choice for missing teeth over traditional dentures. Missing teeth are detrimental to a person’s long-term health and replacing them can dramatically improve a person’s confidence, smile and chewing ability. Dental implants can be utilized for single or multiple missing teeth in a variety of different ways. They are very durable and can last a lifetime when properly cared for with regular brushing, flossing and routine check-ups. The earliest attempts at dental implants date back to 600 A.D. The Mayans were using carved stones such a jade and pieces of seashells as implants. Jawbones have been discovered from that time with the “implants” still in place.