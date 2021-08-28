Fintech Data Platform Leader Calcbench Announces its new SPAC Report

Regular readers of the Business Journal’s list of the largest financial technology, or fintech, companies in Massachusetts (see the bottom of this story), will notice a new face this year — and one that has leapt to number 2 in the rankings, based on its significant head count in the Bay State. Advisor360, as it’s known, was launched in April 2019. In December of that year, technology industry veteran Rich Napolitano joined the Weston-based company as CEO.Napolitano recently answered several questions from Associate Editor Sean McFadden about the company’s technology and market opportunities. His answers, which appear below, have been edited for space and clarity.