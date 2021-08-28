Fintech Data Platform Leader Calcbench Announces its new SPAC Report
Calcbench, the leading interactive, financial research platform for data-intensive analysts, today announced the release of its SPAC whitepaper. The paper provides an in depth view of SPACs: how many are filing, the amount of assets on their balance sheets, and how many have de-SPACed and into what industries. In addition, the paper pulls from various SPAC disclosures to understand what SPACs are reporting and how they are progressing against acquisition deadlines.
