Celebrity-Made Haircare Lines

By Francesca Mercurio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's 'Queer Eye' star Jonathan Van Ness has partnered with Biotech company Amyris to create the new haircare line JVN. JVN is named after the reality star and founder Jonathan Van Ness and boasts an array of clean hair products. Jonathan Van Ness is dubbed the "grooming expert" on the hit reality show Queer Eye and has taken his style expertise one step further in this comprehensive line of products. The JVN line uses Amyris' Hemisqualane formula, designed to deeply penetrate and nourish the hair. The line features numerous collections - Nurture, Embody, and Complete - each targeting a specific hair type.

