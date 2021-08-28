Celebrity-Made Haircare Lines

If I had a dollar for every time I A) gasped at the rather sad sight of my hair or B) asked myself what on earth I was going to do with my hair, I'd be a very rich woman. Our hair routine—just like our skincare or makeup—is an ever-evolving journey and pinpointing the best products, cuts, styles, colors, and accessories for whatever kind of season we're in—be it mental or environmental—can be challenging. And, after the past year and a half or so, many of our hair MOs have shifted more significantly than they ever have before.