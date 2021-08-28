Tormented Souls — Beginner tips you should know before playing

Call of Duty: Warzone has many ways in which you can take down enemies. With the vast amount of weapon and attachment combinations available, you can make a powerful loadout to suit your play style. Juggernauts are a different beast in Warzone though. Many players have been calling for them to be removed from the battle royale, due to their sheer power. Equipping a Juggernaut is a deadly way to take down opponents and assist players in getting the victory. The huge boost to their armor makes taking a Juggernaut down even more difficult. In addition, the ability is paired with a mini gun which can shred through enemy players. In the past, players have attempted to stick the armor with explosives, spray Juggernauts with light machine guns, and more. Now, a Warzone player has discovered the most effective method yet for taking down a Juggernaut, so here’s a guide on how to do it.