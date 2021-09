Boxing Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya has been forced to withdraw from his Sept. 11 return from a 13-year retirement after testing positive for COVID-19. De La Hoya, 47, confirmed the original report from TMZ on Friday by posting a video on social media from his hospital bed. "The Golden Boy," who wrote on Twitter that he is fully vaccinated, was scheduled to box former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in an eight-round bout (featuring two-minute rounds) in the main event of a Triller Fight Club pay-per-view at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.