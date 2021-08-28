Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics underway in Washington
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — This year marks the 40th anniversary of what Special Olympics calls their largest annual public awareness effort and grass-roots fundraiser. The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) is underway in Washington state this week and has been passing through local communities like Sammamish, Lake Stevens, Marysville, Monroe and left Olympia headed for Lewis County and the finish is in Spokane on Sunday.www.king5.com
