Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. recalls Antipasto products due to possible salmonella contamination

WASHINGTON — The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced that Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., out of Mount Olive, New Jersey, has recalled around 862,000 pounds of uncured Antipasto products that may be contaminated by two different strains of salmonella bacteria. The ready-to-eat 24 ounce trays contain two packages of Uncured Antipasto Prosciutto, Soppressata, Milano Salami and Coppa with best by dates of August 27, 2021 through February 11, 2022. The recalled products were shipped nationwide and bear establishment number 7543B, printed on the package next to the best by date. More information can be found here.