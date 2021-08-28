Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. recalls Antipasto products due to possible salmonella contamination

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced that Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., out of Mount Olive, New Jersey, has recalled around 862,000 pounds of uncured Antipasto products that may be contaminated by two different strains of salmonella bacteria. The ready-to-eat 24 ounce trays contain two packages of Uncured Antipasto Prosciutto, Soppressata, Milano Salami and Coppa with best by dates of August 27, 2021 through February 11, 2022. The recalled products were shipped nationwide and bear establishment number 7543B, printed on the package next to the best by date. More information can be found here.

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Antipasto#Bacteria#Soppressata#Milano Salami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
PetsThrillist

Dog Food Has Been Recalled in 7 States Due to Salmonella

It's only been a few weeks since the last recall on dog food shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). On August 26, another recall was announced. Top Quality Dog Food has recalled its "Beef HVM" one-pound packages due to the potential presence of salmonella and listeria. The contamination was discovered during a state surveillance sample. Fortunately, no illnesses linked to this product have been reported at the time of the recall.
Hyattsville, MDoutbreaknewstoday.com

Dog food recall: Possible Salmonella, Listeria Monocytogenes health risk

Top Quality Dog Food of Hyattsville, MD is recalling “Beef HVM” 1-pound packages due to the potential of Salmonella spp., Listeria monocytogenes. Salmonella, Listeria, can affect animals eating the product and there is risk to humans handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.
Food SafetyBHG

CDC Identifies Possible Source of Salmonella Outbreak Tied to Italian Meats

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning to Americans that Italian-style meats may be responsible for an outbreak of Salmonella in the U.S. They encouraged people to heat these meats to kill any possibly deadly bacteria. Now, the federal agency believes they have found a connection among the cases: Fratelli Beretta brand prepackaged "Uncured Antipasto" trays.
Attleboro, MAfallriverreporter.com

Willow Tree Poultry Farm issues recall due to possible foreign matter contamination

Willow Tree Poultry Farm, an Attleboro, Mass. establishment, is recalling approximately 52,022 pounds of various chicken salads and dip products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard white plastic the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced. The ready-to-eat various chicken salads and dip items...
Grocery & Supermaketfoodsafetynews.com

Walmart, Aldi among retailers that received recalled raw, frozen chicken products linked to outbreak

Federal officials have identified specific stores that sold recalled frozen, raw breaded chicken products. The products are associated with a Salmonella outbreak. At least 28 people across eight states have been confirmed infected in the Salmonella outbreak, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and infection. Eleven patients have been so sick that they were admitted to hospitals. No one has died.
Food Safetyfox10phoenix.com

Hostess recalls hotdog, hamburger buns over listeria and salmonella concerns

Hostess Brands is urging consumers to "immediately" throw out certain hot dog and hamburger buns that may be tainted with two types of harmful bacteria. Certain Hostess' Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns were voluntarily recalled "due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes and salmonella," according to a notice posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.
Food SafetyFOXBusiness

Nationwide frozen shrimp recall expands due to salmonella concerns

A major recall of frozen shrimp — sold to grocers such as Whole Foods, Meijer and Food Lion – has been expanded following multiple reports of "salmonella-related illness," according to federal health officials. Avanti Frozen Foods voluntarily expanded its recall, originally issued in late June, to include "various sizes of...
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Food poisoning outbreak prompts frozen chicken recall for Costco, other brands

Serenade Foods is recalling 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The recalled product was shipped to distributors nationwide. The FSIS issued a public health alert...
Food SafetyNewsweek

60,000 Pounds of Chicken Recalled Over Salmonella Contamination Fears

Serenade Foods has issued a recall for close to 60,000 lbs of frozen raw breaded stuffed chicken products due to a possible Salmonella Enteritidis contamination. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) first released a public health alert and announced an investigation into the possible contamination on June 2 "to remind consumers about the proper handling and cooking of raw poultry products."
Agriculturefoodsafetynews.com

FSIS seeks more comments on labeling lab-grown ‘meat and poultry’ products

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) Thursday published an advance notice of a proposed rulemaking (ANPR) to solicit comments and information regarding the labeling of lab-grown “meat and poultry products ” made by using cultured cells derived from animals under FSIS jurisdiction. Unlike plant-based meat substitutes, which have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy