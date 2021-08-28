8/27/21: Open Game Thread

We are back, and it’s been a little while. Despite about a month off the podcast, it feels like so much yet so little has changed. The team sits a mere 3 games back of the second wild card spot as of this writing, with games against the feeble Diamondbacks and the freefalling (but still ahead of the team in the wild card standings) Red Sox over the coming week. On Tuesday night, Abraham Toro became the first player in MLB history to hit a grand slam off of (mole and Mariners insider saboteur Kendall Graveman) the player he was traded for. It was also the Mariners sixth go ahead grand slam of the magical and absurd 2021 season. The following morning the announcement many have long expected was finally made: Jerry and Scott each receiving a multi-year extension from the Mariners. After consecutive seasons with a (the?) top ranked farm system in baseball and a season where the major league team has outperformed both expectations and a dismal -56 run differential to swim 10+ games above .500, ownership opted to keep the band together. Evaluating Jerry at this stage in the rebuild still feels incomplete, but we dig into to our generally positive feelings about the move, and what it all could mean going forward. Does this mean the Mariners will spend? What’s the deal with Jerry’s fancy new title? Will anyone else be joining the organization? We provide all the sultry, juicy details you desire.