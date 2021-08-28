Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Exclusive information and interviews: Netflix invites you to the global fan event Tudum with numerous stars – entertainment

By Vimal Kumar
codelist.biz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix invites fans from all over the world to its first global “Tudum” event, which will also feature many stars from films and series. So you can be there. Streaming giant Netflix is ​​hosting a worldwide fan event called “Tudum” for the first time on September 25th. Based on the noise that can be heard when films and series are launched on Netflix, Netflix simply calls the whole thing what the beat sounds like. “Tudum” takes place online and will be broadcast worldwide via YouTube, Twitter and Twitch from 6:00 pm German time. Among other things, Netflix announces the event with a trailer on Instagram.

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Matthias Schweighöfer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
TV SeriesTODAY.com

What is Netflix's 'Tudum'? Here are the details about its 1st global fan event

What is "Tudum"? Let a host of Hollywood's biggest stars explain. Netflix subscribers know the "tudum" sound when they hear it, but maybe not how to spell it until now. The word refers to the famous two-beat sound that can be heard whenever you start a new show or movie on Netflix, and now it's also the name of the streaming giant's first global fan event.
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

Netflix Sets Its Own ‘Global Fan Event’ for September, Highlighting 70 New and Returning Titles

“Tudum.” It’s the sound you hear whenever you begin streaming a Netflix title, and it’s also the name of the company’s upcoming virtual event built to highlight Netflix programs. Netflix’s first Tudum event will be held September 25. Per the company, Tudum will feature Netflix’s biggest stars and creators from around the world, representing over 70 series, films and specials. Guests will join the virtual stage for a day full of exclusives and first-looks. The live stream will begin at 9 a.m. PT and will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch. There will also...
TV Serieshypebeast.com

Netflix To Host Its First-Ever Global Fan Event With Stars From 70 Shows

Netflix on Wednesday announced plans to host its first-ever global fan event, dubbed “TUDUM,” on September 25. “Tudum or not Tudum?” Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa asks in the streamer’s comedic teaser for the event, which explains that the name spells out Netflix’s signature “play” sound. More than 70 films...
TV Series1069morefm.com

Netflix announces virtual fan event titled ‘Tudum’

Netflix has announced it is planning an online global fan event called ‘Tudum’ on Sept. 25. The streaming service said in a press release Wednesday that “the title refers to the first beat you hear when you watch a show or movie on Netflix.”. Tudum, Netflix’s first ever global fan...
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Netflix Reveals Tudum Global Fan Event: Cobra Kai, Cowboy Bebop & More

Well, it seems that the mega-streaming service liked what it saw with Geeked Week earlier this summer because Netflix is going the global fan event route in September with Tudum. "Tudum"? Yup, the virtual event is named after the streaming service's signature opening melody and is meant to offer fans exclusives and first-looks at some of Netflix's original titles. On Saturday, September 25, the stars and creators from over 70 original series, films & specials will be on hand for a day filled with trailers, interactive panels & discussions about some of the most highly-anticipated premieres and returns on the horizon. What shows are we talking about? How about Bridgerton, The Crown, Cobra Kai, Cowboy Bebop, The Sandman, The Witcher, Stranger Things, Army of Thieves, Big Mouth, Colin in Black and White, Emily in Paris, La Casa De Papel, Ozark, Sex Education, and more.
TV & Videosmediapost.com

Netflix To Hype Fall Lineup With 1st Livestreamed Global Fan Event

Netflix is pumping up promotion as fall and the holiday season approach, signaling more time indoors consuming video. Just a day after trumpeting its plan to release 42 new movies and documentaries in the four months remaining in 2021, the world’s largest subscription video-on-demand service has announced its first online global fan event to promote those offerings and other new content.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Goes Comic-Con: Streamer Launches Fan Event for 70 Shows

Netflix is getting into the fan event space. The streamer is launching a global promotional livestream event that will have exclusive first looks and interviews covering more than 70 series, films and specials. The event is titled, rather oddly, “Tudum” — referring to the sound that accompanies the Netflix logo at the start of its programming. It’s billed as the company’s “first-ever global fan event” and features the streamer’s “biggest stars and creators.” Participating shows include the upcoming seasons of Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Witcher, to La Casa De Papel and Cobra Kai. The move follows up on the streamer hosting WitcherCon, an online celebration of all things Witcher in July, and Paramount+ announcing its upcoming Star Trek Day online event in September. In all cases, studios during the pandemic era are making their own in-house online fandom events rather than primarily relying on external in-person fandom events such as Comic-Con. Netflix’s Tudum is Sept. 25 and will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels, Twitter and Twitch.
MoviesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 3

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Sept. 3 has a brand new No. 1 film, though it probably doesn't deserve to be there. Victoria Justice's Afterlife of the Party, about a party girl who dies and has to make amends as a ghost (!?!?), debuts in the top spot. It bumps the gender-bent He's All That down to No. 2 and Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern down to No. 3. Taylor Sheridan's Wind River, starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, moves up two spots to No. 7.
TV SeriesPocket-lint.com

What is Netflix Tudum? The new streaming event explained

(Pocket-lint) - It may have taken a few years, but someone at Netflix has clearly figured out that live events are big business when it comes to TV shows and movies - you only have to look at the various comic conventions around the world to see how huge they can become.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in September 2021

Netflix is leaping into fall with a number of new films and TV shows, as well as its regular new rotation of existing shows and movies. Among the original drama films coming to the streamer this month are the 9/11 biographical drama Worth on Sept. 3. Starring Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan and Stanley Tucci, the Sara Colangelo-directed film is based on true events and follows Keaton’s attorney as he faces the seemingly impossible task of determining the extent of compensation for families who were victims of the Sept. 11 attacks. The Starling, which hits Netflix on Sept. 24, stars Melissa McCarthy,...
TV Seriestvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Flash’ Event Arrowverse Casting, Netflix ‘Tudum’ Fan Event, ‘Star Trek Day’ Festivities, HBO Cancels ‘Betty’ and More!

The Flash has announced the superheroes and villains which will appear in its five episode Season 8 launch event. Appearing will be Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Brandon Routh as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Tom Cavanagh as Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Neal McDonough as Damien Darhk. The event, titled “Armageddon”, will see a powerful alien threat arrive on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.
Moviescodelist.biz

One of the best Leonardo DiCaprio roles and 52 other films and series

The Netflix catalog was replenished with some exciting titles just in time for the weekend. The biggest self-produced blockbuster of the streaming service is likely to be the first half of Season 5 of House of Money. There are also many other films and series to discover. New on Netflix:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy