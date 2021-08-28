Exclusive information and interviews: Netflix invites you to the global fan event Tudum with numerous stars – entertainment
Netflix invites fans from all over the world to its first global “Tudum” event, which will also feature many stars from films and series. So you can be there. Streaming giant Netflix is hosting a worldwide fan event called “Tudum” for the first time on September 25th. Based on the noise that can be heard when films and series are launched on Netflix, Netflix simply calls the whole thing what the beat sounds like. “Tudum” takes place online and will be broadcast worldwide via YouTube, Twitter and Twitch from 6:00 pm German time. Among other things, Netflix announces the event with a trailer on Instagram.codelist.biz
