“I don’t know if there is the love of my life”

Also in the new US comedy series ‘The White Lotus’ (always available on Mondays at 8:15 p.m. on Sky Atlantic or via Sky Q and Sky Ticket) the 59-year-old shows her incomparable talent alongside ‘Baywatch’ beauty Alexandra Daddario the camera. Fans know her as a loud and shrill blonde, but in private Jennifer Coolidge takes on serious tones. The humorous power woman also has an extremely thoughtful side, which she openly revealed in an interview with the teleschau agency. “How is that supposed to be possible? I’m not sure if there really is the love of my life,” said Coolidge with astonishing frankness. “At least I haven’t found her yet. And in recent years I’ve never had the feeling that I had great love by my side,” the series star continued. “But I think we would all like to believe that there is this one person waiting for us who is just for us.” At the same time, she could hardly imagine ever meeting a man who was perfect for her. “How is there going to be someone who has exactly the same weird taste and humor as me?” Coolidge joked.