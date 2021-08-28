Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

“I don’t know if there is the love of my life”

By Arjun Sethi
codelist.biz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlso in the new US comedy series ‘The White Lotus’ (always available on Mondays at 8:15 p.m. on Sky Atlantic or via Sky Q and Sky Ticket) the 59-year-old shows her incomparable talent alongside ‘Baywatch’ beauty Alexandra Daddario the camera. Fans know her as a loud and shrill blonde, but in private Jennifer Coolidge takes on serious tones. The humorous power woman also has an extremely thoughtful side, which she openly revealed in an interview with the teleschau agency. “How is that supposed to be possible? I’m not sure if there really is the love of my life,” said Coolidge with astonishing frankness. “At least I haven’t found her yet. And in recent years I’ve never had the feeling that I had great love by my side,” the series star continued. “But I think we would all like to believe that there is this one person waiting for us who is just for us.” At the same time, she could hardly imagine ever meeting a man who was perfect for her. “How is there going to be someone who has exactly the same weird taste and humor as me?” Coolidge joked.

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandra Daddario
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Of My Life#Sky Q#Teleschau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Selena Gomez: I don’t know if I’m a good actor

Selena Gomez isn’t sure if she can claim to be a “good actor”. The 29-year-old singer-and-actress’ latest project is the Hulu mystery-comedy series ‘Only Murders in the Building’, in which she stars with legendary Hollywood comics Steve Martin and Martin Short. Selena was delighted to land her role as mysterious...
CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

The Weeknd: I don't know how to slow down

The Weeknd doesn’t “know what winding down means”. The ‘Blinding Lights’ hitmaker has admitted he isn’t interested in taking a break from his career, and has joked he doesn’t even know the meaning of the phrase “winding down”. He said: “I don’t even know what winding down really means. I...
Beauty & FashionTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kiawentiio

Kiawentiio is a name you might be too familiar with yet, but that certainly won’t be the case for much longer. The talented young actress is relatively new to the entertainment industry, but she’s already built a strong foundation for herself. Many people know her best for her role in the 2020 movie Beans, but not there’s another huge opportunity on the horizon. Kiawentiio will be one of the stars of the upcoming live-action TV series Avatar: The Last Airbender. The show has the potential to take Kiawenttio’s character to higher heights, and there are a lot of people who are excited to see what she has to offer. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Kiawentiio.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman: Rare picture with their daughters

Rare appearance with their children Sunday and Faith. Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and their daughters showed up at the (digital) awarding of the Golden Globes. What a nice surprise to see all of the Kidman-Urban family at one gig! Nicole Kidman, 53, and Keith Urban, 53, usually complete such appointments on their own because, like many other parents, they take care of the privacy of their girls Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10. Photos showing the faces of the girls If you see both, you will look in vain on the Hollywood couple’s Instagram accounts or on magazine covers.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Meet Tom Selleck's Grown-up Daughter Who Inherited All Her Beauty from Her Parents

Hannah Selleck, who bears a striking resemblance to her famous father Tom Selleck, has grown up to be a successful athlete and businesswoman. Hannah Selleck might not have followed in her father's footsteps in the entertainment industry, but she is carving her own path as an equestrian and businesswoman. While she did some modeling over the years, she ditched Hollywood offers to focus on her passion.
Petswcsx.com

I love my cat…but HELL NO

Cats love to jump up on tables to be the center of attention, or see what you eating. So a company in Japan solved that problem . . . by putting them INSIDE the table. A furniture company in Japan called Dinos is selling a table with a hole in the middle . . . so your cat can stick its head up and see what’s going on. There’s a little platform underneath they can sit on. So just their head sticks out, and they can’t reach their paws up to swat stuff. They can only observe.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

How Stanley Tucci Found Love Again With Felicity Blunt After His First Wife's Death

Stanley Tucci is passionate about acting, food and his family. After amusing fans with his cocktail-making skills during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, many began to wonder who he was making the Negronis for. As it turns out, the Searching for Italy host and Worth actor was whipping them up for his wife, Felicity Blunt, who had the original idea to share his mixology talent with the world.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Alfred Hitchcock's Daughter, Actor Pat Hitchcock

Pat Hitchcock, actor and the daughter of director Alfred Hitchcock, died at 93 years old on August 9, Variety reported. Pat leaves behind three daughters — Mary Stone, Tere Carrubba, and Katie O'Connell-Fiala — who she shared with her husband Joseph E. O'Connell, Jr., who died in 1994. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Pat also leaves behind six grandchildren, Kelly, Kate, Caitlin, Trisha, Samantha, and Chris, as well as eight great-grandchildren, Ava, Maddie, Scarlett, Charlotte, Whitley, Cole, Joey, and Jamie.
Jobspowerofpositivity.com

A Gifted Woman Does These 10 Things Without Realizing It

Everyone wants to be the gifted woman that seems to have everything going for her. Though they seem to be so put together on the outside, these ladies often suffer in society as they feel they don’t fit in. These beautiful gifts and callings on their life can become a significant challenge, but why do things have to be this way?
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy