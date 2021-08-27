WATCH: Dak Prescott shows off healthy arm in team drills

When Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott injured his shoulder on July 28, panic surrounded the fanbase about his health and when he would return to the field. After a month of recovery, Prescott is now back at full capacity right in time as the season starts in exactly two weeks.

During his slow process back into practice, Prescott spent a lot of time in individual drills, working on his ability in the running game and even throwing with his left arm at times. In true Prescott fashion, he’s found every way to stay involved in practice as a leader and now, the reins are off and he enjoyed applause from the crowd in attendance on Thursday.

During team drills, Prescott went 10-for-16 and had a plethora of impressive throws. The offensive line was missing both starting tackles and left guard Connor Williams but that didn’t slow down the franchise quarterback. Near the endzone, Prescott delivered perfectly on deep and back-shoulder throws, clearing the air about how his shoulder feels.

This was one of many highlight throws from Prescott and it silences any doubt about his status come Week 1. Now, it’s all about preparation for Dallas, and having their leader back will be integral in being ready for the season opener against the defending Super Bowl champions.