Leonardo DiCaprio buys villa for 7 million – which he will never live in

By Sonia Gupta
codelist.biz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hollywood star has bought another property in Los Angeles. But he won’t move in there: the property is for his mother. Leonardo DiCaprio’s real estate portfolio is impressive: a mansion in LA that he bought from Madonna, a modern property in Palm Springs and a $ 23 million mansion in Malibu are just a small part of his real estate. But he will not live in his newest property in Los Feliz, a hillside neighborhood in Los Angeles: the house is for his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken. Cost: 7.1 million US dollars, the equivalent of 6.4 million Swiss francs.

