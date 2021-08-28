Twitter Mailbag: Should Kelvin Gastelum try welterweight again after most recent UFC loss?

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday takes itself from jolly old London to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with the coronavirus pandemic still flexing its muscle across much of the globe. UFC Fight Night 191—by Europeans, for Europeans and full of Europeans—brings an early start time and a truncated show altogether, with just 10 fights on the current booking. West coasters may be rubbing the sleep out of their eyes for the prelims, but hardcore fans and smart bettors have their eyes on a few important matchups. We look at four lines, including a separating-wheat-from-chaff middleweight contest, a 170-pounder who will step up for any challenge, a potentially spoiled debut and an opponent change that should end favorably for a Welshman.