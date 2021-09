Libby Zeman will be stepping in as the new Washington Elementary School principal and is excited for the school year to begin. Zeman grew up in the cities and began her career in education at a St. Paul school in 2004. After teaching there for a year, her and her husband relocated to Owatonna and she began working at the district office. She has worked at the former Junior High School and prior to taking on the role as principal had been a teaching and learning coach for the district.