76-year-old male pedestrian run over and killed in Oxnard

On August 27, 2021, at approximately 3:55 a.m., Oxnard officers and EMS personnel responded to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian that occurred at the intersection of Ventura Road and Bay Blvd. When police personnel arrived at the scene of the collision, they discovered a 2018 Ford Mustang driven by a 20-year-old male of Oxnard who had collided with a 76-year-old male pedestrian of Oxnard. The pedestrian sustained critical injuries and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the collision. After the collision, the driver continued southbound on Ventura Road and parked his vehicle in the area of Redwood Street and Ventura Road. The driver then left the scene but returned as officers were conducting the investigation and provided information regarding the collision.