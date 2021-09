(KNSI) – The $100 Visa gift card COVID-19 vaccination incentive is back. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s office sent out a press release Wednesday morning announcing that the State of Minnesota will offer $100 Visa gift cards on site to the first 3,600 Minnesotans who get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Minnesota State Fair. The incentive comes after the conclusion of Minnesota’s successful $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, with nearly 80,000 Minnesotans who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since July 30th signing up for the reward.