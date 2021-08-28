Cancel
Watch now: Why Kim Kardashian is keeping Kanye West's last name

Herald & Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA source close to Kim Kardashian West has supposedly told E! News why the reality tv star is keeping Kanye West’s last name. According to the source, Kardashian West wishes to keep her last name as it’s important for her to have the same name as her kids. Keeping the last name will make it “easier” and less confusing for the couple’s four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. They are always going to be a family and family unit. She feels like it's in the kids' best interest to all have the same last name, An anonymous source told E! News. As well as maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship, the couple was recently spotted having lunch together without their children. Kardashian West also recently attended one of West’s listening events for his upcoming album DONDA.

