DeChambeau Shoots 60 to Lead Rahm, Cantlay by 1 Shot in BMW Championship

By Tom LaMarre
calgolfnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSixth-ranked Bryson DeChambeau of Clovis missed a putt for 59 but still hit the top of the leaderboard. DeChambeau’s six-foot birdie putt on the last hole went wide right, but he still posted a bogey-free, 12-under-par 60 to take a one-stroke lead over top-ranked Jon Rahm of Spain and 10th-ranked Patrick Cantlay of Los Alamitos and UCLA in the second round of the BMW Championship, second event of the FedEx Cup playoffs, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.

