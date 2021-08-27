Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Roaring Ahead: Explore A Visual History of PNW!

pnw.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021-2022, Purdue University Northwest will be celebrating our proud history—and ‘Roaring Ahead’ toward an even-better future. This year marks the fifth anniversary of the establishment of Purdue Northwest and the 75th anniversaries of our legacy institutions, Purdue Calumet and Purdue North Central. As we celebrate how PNW transforms students’ lives and our metropolitan region, we’re also looking back at some of the memories that made Purdue Northwest the special place it is today.

www.pnw.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnw#Purdue Northwest#Purdue Calumet#Purdue North Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Kent, OHrecord-courier.com

New Kent State exhibit to explore history and art of Black hair

The exhibition, “TEXTURES: the history and art of Black hair,” will open Sept. 10 at the Kent State University Museum. The exhibit explores Black hair and its important, complex place in the history of African American life and culture. The exhibition’s 180 paintings, sculptures, hair artifacts, photographs, advertisements, magazine covers...
Westville, INNWI.com

PNW professor joins father as Sagamore honoree

WESTVILLE — Nicky Jackson and her father, Mir Masoom Ali, are believed to be the first father and daughter to have been named recipients of the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award. Jackson was awarded hers Monday at Purdue University Northwest in Westville for her work in social justice issues,...
Collegespnw.edu

Back-to-School Guide

We’re excited to get back to classes for an in-person fall semester! See what to expect and how to thrive with PNW’s back-to-school guide. It is with great pleasure that we welcome you to the 2021-2022 academic year! Whether this is your first year at Purdue University Northwest or your first time back since spring of 2020, we are so excited to have you walking around and interacting on our campuses.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

During Covid, Public Media Institute Helps Artists Build Resilience, Explore Overlooked Queer, BIPOC Histories

When the lockdowns began, artist Abraham Avnisan didn’t think it was possible to continue performing. Avnisan and his collaborators, Mark Jeffrey and Judd Morrissey, had just debuted The Tenders, a series of mixed media dance performances, live at the Art Institute of Chicago in February 2020. “Our work is so much [about] in-person collaboration and in-person performance,” Avnisan said, and The Tenders was originally built around physical space. The project combined dance, the music of Loy Bowlin (“the original rhinestone cowboy”), and 3D-modeling of Fort Dearborn (an early American outpost along the Chicago River) to “invert and queer colonial narratives lodged deep within the American imaginary.”
Syracuse, INinkfreenews.com

Syracuse Program Explores History Of Local Native Americans

Chautauqua-Wawasee, in collaboration with the Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum, held its third annual series of three programs to explore the history of native Americans in northeastern Indiana this week. The programs were presented over a three-day period, culminating on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation in Syracuse.
Wildlifepnwag.net

UI To Lead Research Project Focused On PNW Rangelands

Researchers from the University of Idaho, the University of Michigan and The Ohio State University have teamed up for five year project to study impact of stressors on humans, plants and animals on rangeland in Idaho and Oregon. UI assistant Professor of Wildlife Ecology and Management, Sophie Gilbert, said the research was prompted by Western rangelands facing a variety of sources of stress and change simultaneously, such as increased severity of drought. She noted these stressors impact forage plants, ranchers and livestock alike.
Educationindianapublicradio.org

Mearns Wants Area Schools and Businesses to Replicate Ball State’s COVID-19 Mitigation Methods; BSU Vaccination Numbers Rising

The pandemic’s COVID-19 Delta variant continues to infect people across the globe, including Indiana. Some colleges and universities are mandating vaccinations as have Miami University and Ohio University in the Mid-American Conference, where Ball State is also a member institution, and fellow state institution, Indiana University. Ball State and other schools have mask mandates and are trying various methods of “encouraging” students, faculty, and staff to get the jab.
Educationpnw.edu

Welcome Back

Thank you for a fantastic start to the fall semester at PNW. As we walk around the campuses, we are thrilled to see faculty and students interacting in the classrooms, and students engaging throughout the hallways, cafeterias, study spaces, fitness centers and at events like the Welcome Week Rallies. If...
Collegeslootpress.com

New school, data sciences major at WVU enhances programs across campus

Recognizing the growing intersection of humanities, social sciences, and STEM, West Virginia University has established a new School of Mathematical and Data Sciences that prepares students for a world where understanding large volumes of data is required in a broad spectrum of professions. The new School has launched an additional...
Collegesnique.net

Computing hall of fame induction

This past week, the College of Computing had to postpone their Hall of Fame induction event once again. However, they look forward to being able to induct the most recent classes in the coming year. Like many other institutions, Tech’s College of Computing started honoring important alumni, faculty and others...
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Raging parties, tasty food drive top-5 student life ranking at University of Michigan, list says

ANN ARBOR, MI - Throw a rock, you hit a tasty joint for food near University of Michigan’s campus. Stumble around on a weekend, and you’ll find a good party, too. This view placed UM in the top-five top schools nationally for student life, according to results compiled by Niche, a company that ranks schools to help students find good fits for future college students.

Comments / 0

Community Policy