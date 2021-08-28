Scooter Rider Injured In Hit-And-Rush Crash In Downtown Pittsburgh

View more in
Pittsburgh, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
One Person In Critical Condition Following Wrong-Way Crash In Ft. Pitt Tunnel
By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a car driving the wrong way crashed into another car in the Fort Pitt Tunnel. State Police say that around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, a 21-year-old woman drove onto I-376, driving in the wrong direction. Police say she drove her vehicle into the Fort Pitt Tunnel, still driving the wrong way. While in the tunnel, her vehicle crashed with another car. The driver was not injured. The man who was driving the second vehicle was taken to an area hospital and was last listed in critical condition. Police say they are investigating the crash. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Hempfield Township, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
19-Year-Old Man Killed In Hempfield Twp. Motorcycle Crash
By: KDKA-TV News Staff HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A 19-year-old man from Trafford Borough was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hempfield Township early Saturday morning. According to the Westmoreland County Coroner, Tanner Van Woudenberg failed to negotiate a turn along Mount Pleasant Road around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene. State Police assisted in the investigation.
Pittsburgh, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Man In Critical Condition After Crashing Off-Road Vehicle In Sheraden Alley
By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after crashing an off-road vehicle in the city of Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood. Public Safety officials say the man crashed while driving a quad in an alley behind Faust Street after 8:00 p.m. on Friday night. Officials say he wasn’t wearing helmet. Police are investigating. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
North Versailles, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash Along Route 30 In North Versailles
By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) – A 37-year-old man was killed in a crash on Route 30 on Saturday afternoon. According to Allegheny County Police, just before 1:00 p.m., county 911 was notified of a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of Route 30 and Clyde Avenue. Once on the scene, first responders found a 37-year-old man with head injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the victim as Ryan Kushner, of McKeesport. The operator of the bike was hit by a Chevy Trailblazer driven by a 62-year-old man. Homicide detectives and the collision reconstruction teams began an investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to call the county police at 1-833-255-8477. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Pittsburgh, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Police Make Arrest, Man Facing Homicide Charges In Late Night Deadly Shooting In Beechview
By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have arrested a man following a deadly shooting in the city’s Beechview neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say a man was shot in the chest near the intersection of Methyl Street and Hampshire Avenue just after 11:00 p.m. on Friday night. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The man was taken to the hospital, where he died. He was later identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office as 32-year-old Raymone Wilson, of Clairton. Police say that 37-year-old Darrell Mutzig, of Pittsburgh,Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety was arrested and is being charged with Criminal Homicide and Aggravated Assault. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Beaver County, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
A Neighbor’s Bravery Helps Save Woman And Her Baby From Harmony Township Apartment Fire
HARMONY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A massive fire ripped through an apartment building in Beaver County on Sunday morning. According to firefighters, a neighbor rescued a woman and her baby from one of the units on fire. The damage to the apartments shows just how intense the flames were and a heroic neighbor stepped into action when he saw a woman and her baby exiting a window onto the roof of the porch. He got a ladder, put it up, and got them down. The mother and her child were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The...
Pittsburgh, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
1 Injured In Shooting On Frankstown Avenue In Homewood
By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was injured Thursday in a shooting in Homewood. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Police say they responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts for the 7400 block of Frankstown Avenue. Officials found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police are investigating.
Castle Shannon, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
First Responders Rescue Man Who Drove Over Hillside In Castle Shannon
By: KDKA-TV News Staff CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) – First responders were called to rescue a man who drove off the road and down a steep hillside in Castle Shannon. Just before 9:00 p.m., Castle Shannon Police and Castle Shannon Volunteer Fire Department were called to the 3100 block of Library Road for a car that drove over a hillside. Once on the scene, they found an SUV approximately 40 feet over a steep embankment above Saw Mill Run Creek. Their investigation found the driver, an adult male, crashed through a guardrail, traveled 200 feet through the wooded hillside before being stopped by trees. The fire chief told KDKA the trees stopped him from tumbling into the creek. The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for a head injury and other injuries. The crash remains under investigation. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Pennsylvania State|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Pa. State Police Safely Locate Previously Missing 57-Year-Old Jimmy Walker
By: KDKA-TV News Staff RURAL VALLEY BORO (KDKA) — State Police have safely located a missing 57-year-old man in Armstrong County. Police say that 57-year-old Jimmy Walker was safely located after reporting him as missing on Sunday morning. (Courtesy: PA State Police) Missing Endangered Person Advisory UPDATE: Jimmy Dean Walker was located and is safe. The MEPA is cancelled. Thank you for the RT's. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 5, 2021
Homestead, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Man Charged With Homicide By Vehicle While DUI In Homestead Pedestrian Crash
By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A driver accused of hitting and killing a man in a motorized wheelchair in Homestead has been arrested. Allegheny County Police say 50-year-old Eric Walker was under the influence of a controlled substance and driving while suspended when he hit 72-year-old Anthony Donofrio on July 15. (Photo: KDKA’s Chris Hoffman) The crash happened on the 100 block of West Seventh Avenue under the Homestead Grays Bridge. Donofrio was pronounced dead at the scene. Walker stayed after the crash and cooperated with police. He turned himself into County Police Thursday and is facing multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence. Walker is now behind bars in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.
Pittsburgh, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Task Force Investigating Illegal ‘Ride-Out’ Events Serves Four Arrest Warrants, Confiscates One Vehicle
By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A task force comprised of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, Allegheny County Sheriffs, and University of Pittsburgh Police served four arrest warrants as part of a “ride-out” investigation. In the past few months, Pittsburgh Public Safety and 911 have received numerous calls and complaints regarding a large group of people riding off-road vehicles such as ATVs on city streets. On Thursday morning, the task force identified the first of several suspects they believe to have participated in, organized, or promoted these events. Among those arrested include Austin Ross,...
Allegheny County, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Allegheny County Pools Preparing To Close For The Season
By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following this weekend, Allegheny County’s public pools will close for the season. The pools will be open for one last day on Sunday. The County had to cut back on its schedule because of staffing shortages. They say many of the employees are heading back to school.
Shaler Township, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Student Trapped On Shaler School Bus In Rising Flood Waters Describes Frantic Scene: ‘Everyone Was Screaming’
SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — KDKA talked exclusively to a Shaler Area High School student who was trapped on a school bus in rising flood waters along Seavey Road. The road flooded after the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved across western Pennsylvania on Wednesday. All 41 people, including the 40 students, on the bus were safely rescued. (Photo Credit: Cherry City Volunteer Fire Co./Facebook( “Everyone was screaming,” said senior Paige Klinefelter. “I was trying to tell everybody to calm down. I just kept looking at the water, and I felt it was going to get higher and higher.” The students were trapped inside the bus for...
Pittsburgh, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Mon Wharf To Reopen On Friday Morning
By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good news for drivers heading downtown on Friday morning, the Mon Wharf will reopen for parking. The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh made the announcement on Thursday afternoon that based on the current Ohio River forecast they would be able to reopen. The Mon Wharf had been closed due to flooding from the heavy rains earlier in the week.
Pittsburgh, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
New 445-Spot Parking Garage To Open This Weekend On North Shore
By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new parking garage is coming to the North Shore. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The Champions Garage is ready to open. It is off of General Robinson Street next to the Home Plate Rotunda of PNC Park. It opens Saturday for Pitt’s game against the University of Massachusetts. It will cost $20 to park for Pitt games, $15 for Pirates games and $40 for Steelers games. The garage holds 445 cars.
Hempfield Township, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Boat Team Rescues Driver Stuck In Floodwaters In Hempfield Township
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Flooded roadways created quite a few problems for motorists and Westmoreland County as Ida dropped heavy rain across the county. A few found themselves stuck. KDKA’s Ross Guidotti got a chance to talk to one of them after a boat team rescued her. Mary Boggie is a Penn State student. She said she was heading home when she thought she could make it through a puddle that turned out to be a lot deeper than anticipated. She was heading home from school when she found herself in a stalled car on Cribbs Station Road and Route 136 in Hempfield...
Pennsylvania State|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Police Searching For Indiana Co. Man Wanted For Drug Delivery Resulting In Death
By: KDKA-TV News Staff ERNEST, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are searching for an Indiana County man wanted for a drug delivery resulting in death. Police say that 33-year-old Andrew Rankin was charged with Drug Delivery Resulting In Death as well as other drug-related felony charges on September 1. (Courtesy: PA State Police) An arrest warrant was subsequently issued. Police say Rankin is described as being 6’0″ tall and weighing around 160 lbs, with black hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding Rankin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or State Police.
Shaler Township, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
40 Students, Driver Rescued After School Bus Trapped In Rising Flood Waters
SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Forty students and a driver needed to be rescued on Wednesday morning when a school bus was overtaken by floodwaters along Seavey Road. Numerous area roadways became flooded as creeks and streams were overtaken by water when the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved across Western Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Cherry City Volunteer Fire Co./Facebook) READ MORE: Tracking Ida: Remnants Of Storm Brings Heavy Rains, Flooding, And Road Closures Early Wednesday morning, crews with the Cherry City Volunteer Fire Co. were dispatched to the scene to perform a water rescue. All 41 passengers on the bus were able to be safely rescued without...
Armstrong County, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Kiski Police Arrest Man For Possessing Several Firearms Without A License
By: KDKA-TV News Staff KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Just before midnight on Friday night, Kiski Township Police arrested 43-year-old Dean McClafferty following a traffic stop that found he was in possession of several firearms without a permit. According to police, the 43-year-old man was found to be concealing a firearm in the driver’s side door, a firearm on his hip, and a third firearm concealed between his seat and the center console of the vehicle. McClafferty is facing charges of felony carrying firearms without a license. He is currently in the Armstrong County Jail awaiting arraignment on those charges.
Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Ida’s Impact: Cleanup Underway After Remnants Of Storm Cause Widespread Flooding, Damage
By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday morning as a major Category 4 hurricane, bringing heavy winds, rain, storm surge, and flooding to the Gulf Coast. It has since been downgraded to a Tropical Depression and its remnants pushed through Western Pennsylvania Tuesday night and through Wednesday. As Ida moves inland, stay with the KDKA Weather Team as we continue to monitor developments on how the storm could impact our area locally. SCHOOL DELAYS & CLOSURES: Flooding and heavy damage have prompted delays, closures and dismissals. Stay up to date on the list at KDKA.com/closings. Thursday Updates 4:21 p.m. —...
