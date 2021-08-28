Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

‘They Are the Real Heroes;’ Afghan American Describes U.S. Service Members Helping Family Escape Kabul

By Len Ramirez
Posted by 
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DoygM_0bfKRlvZ00

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The suicide bomb blast that killed 13 Americans and dozens of Afghans at the Kabul airport was on the far side of the world, but very close to home for Farzana, an Afghan American living in the South Bay.

“It happened just seven hours after my mother and brother passed the same way,” she said. “This is the situation.”

Her brother Reza shot cellphone video showing the crush of people as he, his wife, their three small girls and their mother crossed into an airport checkpoint over the now infamous sewage canal, which would later be the scene of carnage.

“They have a six-month baby. And finally, the American soldiers just pick up the baby and pass their hands one-by-one,” Farzana said.

She praised the Americans who pulled the infant to safety and escorted her 72-year-old mother. The family flew out of Kabul that day but later heard what happened when they landed in Belgium.

“My mother just called me last night and just cried for the soldiers who were killed,” said Farzana. “She said maybe those soldiers helped me and pulled me up and maybe one of them is killed. My mother doesn’t know them, but she cried for them.”

During a KPIX interview, Farzana’s brother phoned in from Belgium.

“Yes, yes, we are fine, we are ok. But we are not allowed to talk with any reporter, the TV or media,” Reza said.

The brother has a special visa which allowed him and his family to escape the country. But Farzana feels for the many others left behind, especially women and girls.

Farzana paid tribute to the Marines and soldiers who lost their lives.

“Those American soldiers they helped my family and helped Afghans and saved their lives,” she said. “They sacrificed their lives because of my people. They are the real heroes of America, they are the real heroes.”

The family hopes to be reunited soon in the United States.

Comments / 0

CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
38K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Americans#U S#Afghans#Kpix#Marines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
Related
WorldNew York Post

Afghan prosecutor describes family’s harrowing escape from the Taliban

Shafiqa Saeise knew the Taliban would kill her if she stayed in Afghanistan. Shortly after Kabul fell to the militants, “my landlord called me and said there were people outside the house looking for me,” she told The Post. Family warned her not to come outside. Though she’s only 26,...
MilitaryAOL Corp

Service members killed outside Kabul's airport remembered as heroes

SAN DIEGO — At least thirteen U.S. service members were killed in the attack by the Islamic State terror group outside Kabul's airport where Americans and allies were being evacuated from Afghanistan. The ISIS-K, known as Islamic State Khorasan, claimed responsibility for the "martyrdom attack" on Thursday that involved a...
WorldWCVB

Manchester family describes desperate escape from Afghanistan

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire family who made a harrowing escape from Afghanistan last week said Wednesday they are relieved to be home in Manchester, but also fearful for what the Taliban could still do to their relatives. WCVB's sister station, WMUR, is not identifying the family out of...
Militarykyma.com

Biden calls service members killed in Kabul terror attack ‘heroes’

President Joe Biden called the dozen US service members killed in a terror attack outside Kabul’s international airport “heroes” in afternoon remarks Thursday. Biden said the attack was one “we’ve been talking about, worried about” over the past days. “We’re outraged as well as heartbroken,” Biden said. The attack came...
Sunnyvale, CAKTVU FOX 2

Afghan translator who helped California Army captain and family escapes to Belgium

SUNNYVALE, Calif. - An Afghan translator who became close friends with a former Army captain from Sunnyvale and his relatives have made it safely to Belgium. Reza, who asked that his last name not be identified for safety reasons, his three young girls, wife and mother fled Afghanistan on Thursday, hours before the suicide attacks on the Hamid Karzai International Airport. His sister made it to Qatar earlier in the week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy