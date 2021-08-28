‘Blue Bloods’: Why Donnie Wahlberg Blew Away Show’s Creators in Earliest Appearances as Danny Reagan

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg said "I do" for the second time. The married couple renewed their vows on Tuesday, which was also their seven-year wedding anniversary. "#HappyAnniversary Jenny! Seven years — no itch! I love you more than ever, Mrs Wahlberg. To be blessed with a partner whose goal is to make sure that I love myself more and more each day — is to be truly blessed. Thank you for holding me down, while always holding my kite string and letting me fly. You are my soul mate in every way," Wahlberg captioned a pair of photos on Instagram of the pair standing before a minister.