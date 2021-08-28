Halsey Continues to Lay Bare the Hardships and Complexities of Pregnancy in the Public Eye
Halsey is speaking out about the scrutiny they faced while pregnant. Though the 26-year-old singer has plenty to celebrate — namely the recent birth of her first child, Ender, and the release of their fourth studio album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power — the public's various opinions on her pregnancy did have an effect on the experience. "I had to make a choice, especially in my pregnancy, where the girl who's been the open book for six years, this had to be mine," Halsey said in a forthcoming interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily.www.popsugar.com
