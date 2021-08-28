Cancel
Halsey Continues to Lay Bare the Hardships and Complexities of Pregnancy in the Public Eye

By Kelsey Garcia
Halsey is speaking out about the scrutiny they faced while pregnant. Though the 26-year-old singer has plenty to celebrate — namely the recent birth of her first child, Ender, and the release of their fourth studio album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power — the public's various opinions on her pregnancy did have an effect on the experience. "I had to make a choice, especially in my pregnancy, where the girl who's been the open book for six years, this had to be mine," Halsey said in a forthcoming interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily.

