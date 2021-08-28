10 Things You Didn’t Know about Meganne Young

During the early 2000s, Khleo Thomas was one of the most popular child stars in the entertainment industry. He gained worldwide recognition for his role as Zero in the 2003 movie Holes. Khleo continued to land great roles throughout the mid-2000s, and it was clear that he had everything he needed to have a long-lasting career. However, by the end of the decade, we had started to see less and less of Khleo. When he did land roles, his parts were usually relatively small. At this point, it’s been a couple of years since he’s made an on-screen appearance. Naturally, lots of people have started to wonder what ever became of the former child star. Keep reading to find out what happened to Khleo Thomas.