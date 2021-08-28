Friday night news update

In this news update, the Department of Public Health released the latest COVID-19 data. The state's positivity rate over the last seven days sits at 2.75 percent, nearly 1,600 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths have been reported since Thursday and so far 63.7 percent of Mass. residents are fully vaccinated. Baystate Health announced changes to its visitor policy and strong winds took down trees and wires in West Springfield this afternoon. Also, Janna Brown has the latest local forecast.