Detroit Lions backup QB Tim Boyle suffers injury in preseason finale, expected to miss time

By Jeremy Reisman
Pride Of Detroit
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle suffered an injury on Friday night just two possessions into the game. Boyle took a big hit on the first possession of the game, and although he finished that drive and the next, David Blough took over on the third offensive series of the night. Boyle went to the locker room with a trainer and returned with a brace on his right (throwing) hand.

