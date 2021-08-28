Jasper-Troupsburg High School to start academic year in former Canisteo-Greenwood Middle School building

GREENWOOD, NY (WENY) - Jasper-Troupsburg High School students will start this academic year at the former Canisteo-Greenwood Middle School on September 8th. The announcement was made after last week’s flash flooding heavily damaged the Jasper-Troupsburg high school building. The school plans to send 175 students to Canisteo-Greenwood for their first day of school this year. The former C-G middle school has been vacant since 2012, but has been maintained during that time. It’s being quickly readied for a influx of students for the first time in a decade.