Jasper, NY

Jasper-Troupsburg High School to start academic year in former Canisteo-Greenwood Middle School building

By Sam Shapiro
NewsChannel 36
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENWOOD, NY (WENY) - Jasper-Troupsburg High School students will start this academic year at the former Canisteo-Greenwood Middle School on September 8th. The announcement was made after last week’s flash flooding heavily damaged the Jasper-Troupsburg high school building. The school plans to send 175 students to Canisteo-Greenwood for their first day of school this year. The former C-G middle school has been vacant since 2012, but has been maintained during that time. It’s being quickly readied for a influx of students for the first time in a decade.

www.weny.com

