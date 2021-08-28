Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami-dade County, FL

Tropical Park COVID-19 Testing Site Now Open 24 Hours

By CBSMiami.com Team
Posted by 
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43SS2G_0bfKOFlo00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County officials announced Friday that the Tropical Park COVID-19 testing site will now be open 24 hours a day for PCR testing.

The move follows increased demand for testing, as coronavirus cases surge in South Florida.

Officials said Tropical Park is averaging over 24,000 COVID-19 tests per day.

“Increasing access to COVID-19 testing is vital to detect the virus as early as possible. I’m proud that we are able to provide this important service 24/7 to Miami-Dade families, and grateful to Nomi Health for being willing to work around the clock to serve our community,” says Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“We want to make sure our community has access to all the tools they need to protect themselves and their loved ones, and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible if you haven’t yet to help us stop the spread.”

Click here to find a testing location near you.

Click here to find a vaccination location near you.

Comments / 0

CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Miami-dade County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Miami-dade County, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Park#Pcr Testing#Covid 19 Testing#Cbsmiami#Pcr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Floyd County, GAallongeorgia.com

New Floyd County COVID-19 test site opens Wednesday, September 1

ROME, GA: A free drive-up COVID-19 test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd., SE, in Rome opens Wednesday, September 1, and becomes the third such site now available in Northwest Georgia. Hours of operation are 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. Monday through Saturday and 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. on Sunday.
Daytona Beach, FLcodb.us

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Opens at Midtown Community Center

Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and testing demand, the city of Daytona Beach is partnering with private provider Curative Inc., the Florida Department of Health and Volusia County to offer a “pop-up” testing site for county residents. Beginning Friday, Sept. 3, free COVID-19 testing will be offered in the parking lot of the Midtown Cultural and Educational Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd. in Daytona Beach. The mobile testing site will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are preferred; however, walk-ups are welcome.
Cobb, GAeastcobbnews.com

Wellstar East Cobb Health Park among new COVID-19 test sites

We noted a couple weeks back that there’s a constant traffic backlog along Roswell Road for private drive-up COVID-19 testing at East Cobb United Methodist Church. Due to an increase in demand because of the Delta variant and rising infection levels, Cobb and Douglas Public Health and Wellstar Health Systems are partnering to offer more testing.
Osceola County, FLaroundosceola.com

Osceola County opening new COVID-19 testing, vaccine sites next week

Osceola County has added to the number of COIVD-19 testing and vaccine sites offered. Next week there will be four sites for each. No appointments are needed for these locations, however patients may pre-register their information beginning Wednesday at http://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/fl. Testing sites:. Wednesdays starting Sept. 1: Poinciana Library (101 N....
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

Health department opens new COVID-19 testing site at Ed Smith Stadium

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the Florida Department of Health-Sarasota opened a new COVID-19 testing site Thursday in the Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, at the corner of 12th and Tuttle. This drive-thru testing site will offer PCR testing only and will operate seven days...
Lee County, FLWINKNEWS.com

COVID-19 testing site returning to CenturyLink on Friday

A COVID-19 testing site is returning to CenturyLink Sports Complex on Friday. Nomi Health confirmed it began operating at CenturyLink Sports Complex and will remain open for registration online and in person until 7 p.m. Thursday. Additionally, testing will be expanded at the Florida Department of Health in Lee County.
Ocala, FLmycbs4.com

COVID-19 booster shot site opening in Ocala

The Department of Health opened up a site in Ocala for COVID-19 booster shots. Operations Director, Craig Ackerman, said Marion County will be taking appointments to give third Pfizer and Moderna doses tot he immunocompromised residents of Marion County. Appointments can be scheduled online at tinyurl.com/marioncovidvax, said Ackerman. Appointment times...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Where are the COVID-19 testing sites in the Charlotte area?

CHARLOTTE — There are several medical providers in the Charlotte area that offer COVID-19 testing, including Novant Health, Atrium Health, StarMed Healthcare and American Family Care. See the list of testing locations below. Testing is also available at select Walgreens and CVS locations. [ ALSO READ: Cooper pushes shots as...
Pima, AZpima.gov

Pima County to add COVID-19 testing site

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 28, Pima County will offer COVID-19 antigen testing services during expanded hours at the Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Road. The free testing will be offered five days per week, Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be available to everyone age 5 and older.
Marion County, FLocala-news.com

Marion County opens second free COVID-19 testing site

A second free COVID-19 testing site is opening in Marion County to help meet the high-demand for diagnostic testing. Statlab Mobile, a COVID-19 mobile clinical testing service, will offer free drive-through testing from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday through Thursday beginning Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Florida Agriculture Center and Horse Park, 11008 South Hwy 475, Ocala.
Savannah, GAWTGS

TACKL Health opens second COVID-19 testing site in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — TACKL Health, a workplace health and medical testing company, has opened its second COVID-19 testing site in the Savannah area. While the company will still be operating its flagship location at 3016 Victory Dr., the expansion to Eisenhower Drive allows the company greater access to the Savannah community.

Comments / 0

Community Policy