World War II Hero’s Long Lost Purple Heart Returned To Hometown On Long Island

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A World War II hero’s long lost Purple Heart is back in his hometown of Rockville Centre , Long Island.

The Purple Heart belonging to Charles W. Crabbe was found nearly a decade ago , tucked in a sofa in Florida.

Friday, it was turned over to the chairman of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission.

Crabbe’s obituary was in the medal’s box.

He was shot down in a bombing mission over Germany in 1944. He grew up an only child in Rockville Centre.

There are no living relatives.

“I’m in absolute awe and humbled and unbelievably happy that I was able to bring it to where it should be,” Florida resident Brenda Carlson said.

The medal will be part of a traveling Wall of Honor.