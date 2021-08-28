Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, NJ

Ex-State Worker, Sex Assault Survivor To New Jersey Gubernatorial Candidate: I’m No Political Prop

Posted by 
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3Xln_0bfKNmfS00

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A former government official who says she is a sexual assault survivor is demanding that the New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate stop using her story as a “political prop” in a campaign video that bashes Gov. Phil Murphy.

Katie Brennan, who has said she was sexually assaulted by a peer while they both worked on Murphy’s behalf in 2017, said Friday she wasn’t consulted before Jack Ciattarelli this week launched PhilMurphyDoesNotCare.com. The site prominently features a video of Brennan publicly testifying before legislators and charges that Murphy uses women as “political props.”

She said in a tweet earlier she wasn’t a prop or a pawn herself.

“Take it down,” she said Friday.

“I wasn’t consulted prior to the creation of the website and the ad campaign and had I been would have expressed my displeasure with it. It looks like an endorsement of the Ciattarelli campaign, which is not my intent,” she said in a phone interview.

She added: “There is a way to hold people accountable and talk about the mistakes of the past and what their vision and plans for betterment and equity and reform are in the future without dragging me into the fight in a way that I certainly did not ask to be.”

In a statement, Ciattarelli campaign spokesperson Stami Williams praised Brennan and said “she bravely came forward and publicly shared her story,” but she did not directly address Brennan’s request to remove the video.

“It’s an important message and we are committed to ensuring that voters know about Governor Murphy’s abysmal record as it relates to women,” she said.

A message has also been left with Murphy’s campaign.

The video shows testimony before lawmakers from Brennan, interspersed with text from Ciattarelli saying Murphy chose not to do anything to help her until it negatively impacted him.

This week’s development draws voters’ attention back to the #MeToo movement and the treatment of women in state politics, widely acknowledged to have a toxic history. Before the coronavirus pandemic ground much in state politics to a halt, New Jersey was confronting how women had historically been treated in government, with State Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg heading a panel of women to investigate.

The episode also places Brennan once again under the political spotlight nearly three years after her account dominated headlines in the state, and it comes as Murphy seeks to become the first Democrat reelected governor in 44 years. Ciattarelli is running behind Murphy in recent polls.

The former chief of staff at New Jersey’s Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, Brennan came forward in 2018 saying she was sexually assaulted by Albert Alvarez in 2017 while both were working to get Murphy elected.

Alvarez denied the allegations. Law enforcement officials declined to bring charges citing a lack of evidence.

Brennan’s account launched a legislative inquiry and led Murphy to hire a legal team to investigate the matter as well.

The reviews found that Murphy’s staff botched its response to Brennan’s repeated attempts to report the alleged assault and found Murphy’s administration appeared more concerned with “avoiding negative publicity” than following procedures to investigate thoroughly.

The Murphy-backed inquiry found that Alvarez was hired for a position in state government despite Brennan’s allegations and faulted Murphy’s team for hiring. Murphy has said he found out about the hiring only when Brennan’s account appeared in the Wall Street Journal.

Brennan also sued the state and Murphy, leading to a $1 million settlement, with most of the money going to charities chosen by Brennan. She has since left state government and now works as an adviser for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Weinberg, a Democrat who was critical of how Murphy and his administration handled Brennan’s allegations, stopped short Friday of calling Ciattarelli out by name and instead blasted Republicans generally. In a statement, she suggested that Republicans did not forcefully enough address harassments and assault allegations levied against former President Donald Trump.

“I do not believe that those who have been silent over the four years of the prior Presidency and during the prior Governor have any standing to now try to politicize these issues,” she said.

New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states with regular gubernatorial elections this year. California has a recall election for governor.

Mail-in ballots go out Sept. 18 in New Jersey, with early in-person voting set for Oct. 23-31. Election Day is Nov. 2.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Trenton, NJ
Government
State
California State
State
Virginia State
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Loretta Weinberg
Person
Katie Brennan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#State Senate#Democrat#The Wall Street Journal#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Newark, NJfox29.com

Murphy, Ciattarelli to debate twice in New Jersey gubernatorial race

TRENTON - Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican rival Jack Ciattarelli will go head to head in two debates in late September and mid-October while their running mates will clash once. The Election Law Enforcement Commission said Wednesday Murphy and Ciattarelli will debate at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 at...
Public HealthNews 12

Gov. Murphy: New Jersey to require COVID shot for teachers, state workers

New Jersey is joining a small but growing list of places to require teachers and state workers to get COVID-19 vaccinations or undergo regular testing. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the new mandate during a news conference Monday. He says that state employees and teachers of pre-kindergarten through 12th grade must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or else get COVID-19 testing once or twice a week. He says that it is necessary to protect the state’s students.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Murphy: New Jersey School Staff And All State Workers Must Be Vaccinated Or Face Weekly Testing

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Monday requiring all school staff to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. The order also applies to state workers. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, Murphy says he is taking these steps to keep students, teachers and staff healthy, and school in session full time after more than a year of interruptions caused by the pandemic. “All preschool through grade 12 school personnel to be fully vaccinated by October 18th and if they’re not, to submit to, at a minimum, one to two tests per week,” Murphy said. The message from Murphy –...
HealthPosted by
CBS News

Transcript: Governor Phil Murphy on "Face the Nation," September 5, 2021

The following is a transcript of an interview with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy that aired on Sunday, September 5, 2021, on "Face the Nation." WEIJIA JIANG: We turn now to the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Ida's path measured more than a thousand miles from where it made landfall in Louisiana through the northeast, bringing torrential rain and flooding and spawning tornadoes in at least six states. At least 65 people are dead. In New Jersey alone 27 people were killed, largely due to flooding. The state's governor, Phil Murphy, joins us now from Middletown. Good morning, Governor. Thank you for making time for us.
California Stateinsidernj.com

New Jersey Has a Major Stake in the California Gubernatorial Recall Election

The California election regarding the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14. The following column explains the mechanics of the recall. https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/08/24/gavin-newsom-recall-loss-turn-progressives-conservative/. The following is a current summary of the polls showing that this recall election is too close to call:. https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/california-recall-polls/. The following column explains...
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
Militarycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Hunter Biden Arrested By The Military?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. military recently arrested Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, as he was attempting to re-enter the country. There is no evidence Biden was arrested by the military. The claim originated from a website that says it publishes satire. Fact Check:
Wisconsin Statelawofficer.com

Afghan evacuees sent to Wisconsin reportedly brought ‘child brides’

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Monroe County, Wisconsin – Adult male Afghan evacuees have brought “purported” child brides to Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy, according to a report from the Associated Press. That disturbing report comes on the heels of vetting concerns raised by Congressman Tom Tiffany, who...
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Former FBI agent who worked on still-secret FBI 9/11 case says hijackers had U.S.-based support network

President Biden signed an executive order Friday directing the Department of Justice to oversee a declassification review of some documents related to the 9/11 attacks, amid pressure from families of victims who are demanding to know if Saudi Arabia helped the hijackers. The order requires the attorney general to release any declassified documents in the next six months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy