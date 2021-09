Sources close to Mama June Shannon are reporting that she has a new man in her life after her split from Geno Doak. All the while, her ex, Geno Doak is spending up to sixteen months in prison as a result of their 2019 arrest in Alabama. Interestingly enough, Mama June says that she’s focusing on herself and her family. However, it seems like that’s not all she’s focusing on. Keep reading to find out more about Mama June and her alleged new boyfriend.