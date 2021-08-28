Twitter Mailbag: Should Kelvin Gastelum try welterweight again after most recent UFC loss?
Questions on your mind about recent happenings in the UFC or sport of MMA in general? MMA Junkie’s Twitter Mailbag is here – and this week, @mma_kings answers:
- Should Kelvin Gastelum drop to welterweight for his next fight?
- With PFL likely entering the pay-per-view market, what non-tournament matchups could it book?
- What is the best MMA card in September?
Watch the video above for answers to those questions.
To ask a question of your own, follow @MMAjunkie on Twitter and let us know.
Gallery
UFC on ESPN 29: Best photos from Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN 29: Official scorecards from Las Vegas
Comments / 0