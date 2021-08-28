Cancel
UFC

Twitter Mailbag: Should Kelvin Gastelum try welterweight again after most recent UFC loss?

By Nolan King
 8 days ago

Questions on your mind about recent happenings in the UFC or sport of MMA in general? MMA Junkie’s Twitter Mailbag is here – and this week, @mma_kings answers:

  • Should Kelvin Gastelum drop to welterweight for his next fight?
  • With PFL likely entering the pay-per-view market, what non-tournament matchups could it book?
  • What is the best MMA card in September?

Watch the video above for answers to those questions.

To ask a question of your own, follow @MMAjunkie on Twitter and let us know.

