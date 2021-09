One man is dead and another person was injured after a two-storey party boat capsized in Texas, according to authorities. The boat is believed to have tipped over during a storm at 8.12pm on Lake Conroe in the town of Conroe, 40 miles from Houston. Fifty-three passengers were on board, along with crew. Police officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene, where many of the boat’s passenger’s ended up in the diesel-contaminated water.Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough published a statement on Facebook outlining the incident.“Rescue crews were able to get everyone out of the water. Out of 53...