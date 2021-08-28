Cancel
We’re sailing away in Wind Waker on tonight’s stream

By Anabela
Destructoid
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnchors aweigh! This week has had some rough waters, so I’m happy to sail away into the weekend with The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. I’m nearly all caught up in my “HOW DID YOU NEVER PLAY THIS??” list of Zelda games; after this, I think the only few left would be OG Link to the Past and Skyward Sword. So really just Skyward Sword for me. I vaguely remember trying to get through the first level of Wind Waker, the really tough one with tons of spotlights, but after that, I’m goin’ in blind.

