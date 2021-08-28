We’re sailing away in Wind Waker on tonight’s stream
Anchors aweigh! This week has had some rough waters, so I’m happy to sail away into the weekend with The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. I’m nearly all caught up in my “HOW DID YOU NEVER PLAY THIS??” list of Zelda games; after this, I think the only few left would be OG Link to the Past and Skyward Sword. So really just Skyward Sword for me. I vaguely remember trying to get through the first level of Wind Waker, the really tough one with tons of spotlights, but after that, I’m goin’ in blind.www.destructoid.com
Comments / 0