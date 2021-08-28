Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Last Dance Review: A Flawed Failure or A Spectacular Journey?

By AlaskaFan39
Golden State of Mind
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpon it's release, the world could simply not stop talking about it. The docuseries entitled The Last Dance focused on providing a look inside the inner sanctum of both Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls team. The ten part series was one of the most anticipated sports documentaries in a number of years and each released episode was the talk of the town the following day. Despite its success in terms of viewership, the documentary did receive criticism in terms of its journalistic merits, which will be outlined in this article. However, while we appreciate these concerns, we suggest taking a different approach to The Last Dance that will hopefully allow you to enjoy it for what it truly is.

www.goldenstateofmind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Last Dance Review#Sportsbet Io#The Chicago Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Only NBA Players With 3 Rings And 2 Gold Medals: Draymond Green Joins 4 Hall Of Famers

The 2020 Olympics are over now and Team USA are kings of international basketball again, despite doubts that they would not get the job done. Thanks to the spectacular play of 4-time scoring Kevin Durant and the assistance of key stars such as Jrue Holiday and Draymond Green, Team USA overcame criticism to put away France in the gold medal game.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Is The Only Player In NBA History To Average 40 PPG In Multiple Playoff Series

When you go back and look at the numbers Michael Jordan put up throughout his career, it is hard to imagine there was any player who was ever able to do such things. Jordan was a statistical anomaly, doing things that most players could not even dream of. For the first part of his career, Jordan quickly established himself as the best individual player in the league, scoring a great number of points on a regular basis. Michael Jordan holds some of the most unbreakable records the NBA has ever seen, something that will cement him in the history books forever.
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: It’s ridiculous to auction Michael Jordan’s underwear

Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. Sometimes it’s hard to believe what some people auction off, especially when it takes into account a celebrity the level of the Chicago Bulls all-time great shooting guard Michael Jordan. Some of the items that are being auctioned off this month that were worn by Jordan are pretty outrageous (in a very weird way).
NBAYardbarker

The best and worst ballers on the big screen

Adam Sandler gives a wild and energetic performance in "Uncut Gems," but we all know he was feeding off Kevin Garnett's energy. Garnett, playing himself, drives the plot, makes good on two very elaborate prop bets, and plays incredible defense on Sandler to protect a valuable opal. If only Sandler's magnetic doors had the same level of protection as a prime KG guarding the rim.
NBAHollywoodLife

Michael Jordan’s Kids: Everything to Know About The Basketball Legend’s 5 Children

Everything to know about Michael Jordan’s five children Jasmine, Jeffrey, Marcus, and twins Victoria and Ysabel. Michael Jordan is by all accounts an NBA legend, having been inducted into the Hall of Fame and leading his former team, the Chicago Bulls, to six championship wins during the 1990s. But to his five children Jasmine, 28, Jeffrey, 32, Marcus, 30, and twins Victoria and Ysabel, both 7, the former athlete and businessman, 58, is simply good ol’ “homebody” and “private” dad.
Books & LiteratureFree Lance-Star

Book review: Take this 'Wayward' journey

For readers of a certain age, “Wayward” by Dana Spiotta should come with a Tipper Gore advisory sticker. The sticker should read: “Please be warned that this book contains themes that might discomfit readers who are over 50 with teenage children and a parent or parents in their 80s and wake up each morning beneath a suffocating cloud of existential dread. This advisory should be heeded despite the compelling narrative and immense talents of its author. Failure to heed this warning may result in curling up into the fetal position and uncontrollable sobbing.”
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Opus: Echo of Starsong Review – A Phenomenal Space Journey

The Opus series of games has been widely acclaimed as pioneers in the storytelling and indie adventure scene. Today, we will look at Opus: Echo of Starsong, the third game in the Opus series developed and published by the Taiwanese studio Sigono. Opus: Echo of Starsong begins by telling us...
Video GamesVentureBeat

Psychonauts 2 review — A journey into imagination

The most important thing I can say about Psychonauts 2 is that it’s better than the original, which itself was far from a bad game. The original Psychonauts came out in 2005. It was a charming and creative 3D platformer. Those strengths helped cover up some of its flaws, including some awkward pacing and a color palette that can sometimes look a bit … pukey. Psychonauts 2 — which releases on August 25 for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC — is a sleeker and prettier experience. I played it on Xbox Series X, and it colorful worlds and smooth performance often impressed me.
Moviesmoveablefest.com

Venice Film Fest 2021 Review: “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” Hits a Transcendent Note

“Leonard’s songs felt cinematic to me,” John Lissauer says, describing his first interactions with Leonard Cohen upon meeting him in a recording studio in Montreal when he was just 22 in “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.” The two would come to collaborate for the 1974 album “New Skin for the Old Ceremony” on which the producer suggested after Cohen proposed that they co-write it that it would be better for the poet-turned-musician to simply bring the verses to him and they could figure out the instrumentation later, and while they got the record in the can, plans for another had been made, but as Lissauer recalls, Cohen vanished off into Egypt and he wouldn’t hear from him for the next eight years.
Theater & Dancebasketballnews.com

Is "The Last Dance" the greatest sports documentary of all-time?

It’s fitting that a film about Michael Jordan is arguably the G.O.A.T. sports documentary. By providing an unprecedented look at the greatest athlete of all-time, “The Last Dance” captivated hundreds of millions of people and entered the zeitgeist. In addition to being insanely popular, it was critically acclaimed and won many awards.
Mariposa County, CAmariposagazette.com

The Last Journey, Part 5

Editor’s note: This is part five of a 20-part series featuring the book, “The Last Journey,” from the “Read it to Me Again Grandma” series written by Jeff Hamilton, the former superintendent for the Mariposa County Unified School District. The next 15 parts will be featured in consecutive editions of the newspaper. All of the stories are copyrighted by Hamilton.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Last Annihilation: Wiccan & Hulkling #1 Review: Enjoyable

With a brilliant framing device, The Last Annihilation: Wiccan & Hulkling #1 does a lot of great things in terms of presenting character, coming up with an interesting struggle, and even doing well to depict young love. The crossover, honestly, could almost be an afterthought as nothing that happens here affects the larger story. This self-contained moment, at least, is enjoyable on its own.

Comments / 0

Community Policy