The Last Dance Review: A Flawed Failure or A Spectacular Journey?

“Leonard’s songs felt cinematic to me,” John Lissauer says, describing his first interactions with Leonard Cohen upon meeting him in a recording studio in Montreal when he was just 22 in “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.” The two would come to collaborate for the 1974 album “New Skin for the Old Ceremony” on which the producer suggested after Cohen proposed that they co-write it that it would be better for the poet-turned-musician to simply bring the verses to him and they could figure out the instrumentation later, and while they got the record in the can, plans for another had been made, but as Lissauer recalls, Cohen vanished off into Egypt and he wouldn’t hear from him for the next eight years.